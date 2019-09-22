KP Govt unveils nine mega projects in merged areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has unveiled nine gigantic projects worth Rs 10692 million for devolopment of education sector during fiscal year 2019-20 with main focus on provisions of scholarships to students, construction of new educational institutions and infrastructure devolopment aimed at to provide quality education to tribal students.

The Government has also planned mega projects for provisions of basic infrastructure, increasing students enrollment, solarization of schools and establishment of new educational degree colleges and a University in merged areas of erstwhileFata.

Official sources in KP Education Department told APP on Sunday that four new degree colleges would be constructed including two for girls in Orakzai tribal district and one each for girls and boys in Wana South Waziristan at a cost of Rs 250 million in 2019-20.

Likewise, a state-of-the art University would be set up in North Waziristan and practical work would start soon after completion of its feasibility studies with an estimated cost of Rs 125 million.

Similarly, feasibility studies for establishment of Education City at Barwand South Waziristan would be conducted with an estimated cost of Rs 125 million.

The Government is focusing on institutional strengthening and capacity enhancement of higher education and would launch performance based package for faculty members of teachers costing Rs 220million and professors at cost of Rs 180 million besides Rs 500 million would be spent on provision of staff to existing general and commerce colleges to promote higher education in erstwhile FATA.

The Government has decided to strengthen four BS program in merged areas for which Rs146 million would be spent besides allocation of Rs450 million for provisions of transport facilities to higher education institutions to facilitate students.

To provide uninterrupted power supply to schools, the Government has planned to solarize schools costing Rs 200 million.

For increasing students enrollment and bringing street children under school net, the Government is introducing rapid enrollment, quality improvement and school governance reform project with a cost of Rs 200 million in current fiscal to bolster quality education based on market demands.

To engage private sector, the official said education voucher scheme (EVS) would be launched with an estimated cost of Rs 120 million to address access and quality education challenges.

Under New School Program (NEP), talented students in 200 selected schools would be provided financial assistance at Rs1000 per month for which Rs96 million would be spent.

Similarly, Rs 200 million would be spent under Foundation Assisted School (FAS) with allocation of Rs 200 million that would benefit 200 schools students with provision of monthly assistance of Rs1000 to talented lot.

Under provision of basic infrastructure, teachers and education facilities scheme costing Rs 4210 million, the Government would spend Rs 500 million on furniture, Rs 300million on establishment of 1000 toilet blocks, Rs100 million on 200 drinking water schemes, Rs 300 million on construction of boundary walls in 200 schools, repair of existing classrooms in 4000 schools costing Rs350 million, Rs 800 million for construction of additional class room in overcrowded schools, Rs 250 million for provision of free textbooks to students and Rs 150 million for devolopment of playground in 500 schools.

Likewise, Government would establish IT labs in 200 schools costing Rs1800 million, Rs 200 million for establishment of science labs in 200 schools and Rs 300 million for early childhood education program in 1000 schools.

To encourage talented students of erstwhileFata towards higher education, the Government would spend Rs 750 million on provision of scholarship to 2000 girls and 2000 boys costing Rs 170 million each at the rate of Rs one lakh per annum to enable them to continue their studies without any financial worry.

Similarly, the Government would spend a huge amount of Rs 2540 million to provide scholarship to students of elementary and secondary education of the merged areas enabling them to continue their education without any financial constraints.

The scholarship would be given to 15000 girls secondary students each Rs1000 per month costing Rs 90 million and 20000 boys students each Rs1000 month costing Rs150million to reduce pressure on existing reputable institutions besides easing financial problems of poor parents.

Likewise, Rs1000 per month scholarship would be given to about three lakh girls students costing Rs1500million and four lakh boys students of Primary schools Rs 500 per month costing Rs 800 million in merged area.

These pro education measures of the Government would Immensely help promote literacy ratio and alleviate poverty through promotion of quality education in erstwhileFata.