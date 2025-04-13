Open Menu

KP Govt Unveils Rs 3 Trillion Development Plan For 2024-2025

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM

KP govt unveils Rs 3 trillion development plan for 2024-2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhw government under the leadership of Chief Minister of Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has laid out an ambitious development strategy to expand infrastructure and services across the province.

According to CM’s spokesperson Faraz Ahmad Mughal, the province has earmarked a massive Rs 3 trillion for development projects for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Of this, Rs 487 billion will be allocated to the merged tribal districts, while Rs 1,628 billion will go to the settled districts. An additional Rs 795 billion has been set aside from foreign aid.

Out of the 1,920 planned development schemes, 534 are designated for the merged districts, 1,331 for other districts, and 55 will be funded through foreign assistance.

Further budget allocations include Rs 103 billion for divisional and district-level projects, Rs 32 billion for human capital development, and Rs 33 billion for rural and economic growth initiatives.

For the first time in its history, he said, the KP government has achieved savings of Rs 500 billion through efficient planning across various development schemes.

Additionally, the duration of projects scheduled to continue into coming years has been reduced to accelerate progress, he added.

