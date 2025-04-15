KP Govt Unveils Rs 30 Bln Upgrade For Police, Prisons In One Year:
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 07:28 PM
In a major push to improve law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has provided significant resources to the provincial police, over the past year
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In a major push to improve law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has provided significant resources to the provincial police, over the past year.
According to CM’s spokesperson Faraz Ahmad Mughal the provincial government provided equipment worth more than Rs. 30 billion to the KP Police adding among the notable additions, 4,000 sub-machine guns have been handed over to enhance operational capacity of police department.
The Safe City Project, initially launched in Peshawar, has now been expanded to Tank, Miran Shah, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan. A total of over Rs. 2 billion has been spent on the initiative so far.
The spokesperson also highlighted extensive recruitment efforts: 3,797 new police personnel have been hired, including 2,423 from the newly merged districts (former FATA).
Additionally, 1,196 officers from these districts have received elite force training.
To improve safety, 105 vehicles have been made bulletproof at a cost of Rs. 321 million in the merged areas.
As part of the welfare initiatives, Rs. 360 million in cash and 501 residential plots worth Rs. 1 billion have been distributed among the families of police martyrs.
On the prison reform front, Rs. 2 billion has been spent to improve food quality in jails.
Prisoners have also been trained in various skills, generating Rs. 11 million through the sale of their handmade products. Furthermore, 210 bank accounts have been opened to send their earnings directly to their families.
These developments reflected the government's focus on strengthening law enforcement and rehabilitative reforms in the province.
Recent Stories
S. Korea plans extra $4.9 bn help for chips amid US tariff anxiety
TEVTA signs agreement to set up Pak-China Digital Silk Road Institute
PSDE 38th Conference opens with urgent call for digital transformation, policy r ..
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 385 points
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
KP Govt unveils Rs 30 bln upgrade for Police, prisons in one year:
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in Nowshera firing incident10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan vow to deepen cultural cooperation in Arts, Heritage & Film10 minutes ago
-
Politicising matters of national interest regrettable: NA Speaker20 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman directs restoration of 23 water fountains20 minutes ago
-
MoIB launches song to honor Ambassadors of Pakistani excellence20 minutes ago
-
Clarification on PTI delegation’s absence from meeting with US congressional delegation20 minutes ago
-
Annual Integrated Student Support Activities kicks off at FJWU20 minutes ago
-
NA speaker stresses diplomats’ role in shaping Pakistan’s global image20 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis shows full confidence over government investment friendly policies30 minutes ago
-
Education a path to progress: Dr. Humayun Khattak30 minutes ago
-
Heatwave to persist in Southern Pakistan as upper parts brace for rain & thunderstorms30 minutes ago
-
Underage marriages are violation of human rights: Experts40 minutes ago