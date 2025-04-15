KP Govt unveils Rs 30 bln upgrade for Police, prisons in one year:

In a major push to improve law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has provided significant resources to the provincial police, over the past year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In a major push to improve law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has provided significant resources to the provincial police, over the past year.

According to CM’s spokesperson Faraz Ahmad Mughal the provincial government provided equipment worth more than Rs. 30 billion to the KP Police adding among the notable additions, 4,000 sub-machine guns have been handed over to enhance operational capacity of police department.

The Safe City Project, initially launched in Peshawar, has now been expanded to Tank, Miran Shah, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan. A total of over Rs. 2 billion has been spent on the initiative so far.

The spokesperson also highlighted extensive recruitment efforts: 3,797 new police personnel have been hired, including 2,423 from the newly merged districts (former FATA).

Additionally, 1,196 officers from these districts have received elite force training.

To improve safety, 105 vehicles have been made bulletproof at a cost of Rs. 321 million in the merged areas.

As part of the welfare initiatives, Rs. 360 million in cash and 501 residential plots worth Rs. 1 billion have been distributed among the families of police martyrs.

On the prison reform front, Rs. 2 billion has been spent to improve food quality in jails.

Prisoners have also been trained in various skills, generating Rs. 11 million through the sale of their handmade products. Furthermore, 210 bank accounts have been opened to send their earnings directly to their families.

These developments reflected the government's focus on strengthening law enforcement and rehabilitative reforms in the province.