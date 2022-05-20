UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Unveils Schedule For Summer Vacation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 08:49 PM

KP govt unveils schedule for summer vacation

Elementary & Secondary Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the schedule for summer vacation for Academic Year 2022-23 for public sector and private sector educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Elementary & Secondary education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the schedule for summer vacation for Academic Year 2022-23 for public sector and private sector educational institutions.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, Primary, middle and high & higher secondary schools in the summer zone will go on vacation from June 1, 2022 to August 14, 2022 while the institutions of winter zone will observe one-month vacation period from July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022.

Consequent upon the schedule of vacation, instructions have been notified for information and strict compliance.

The educational institutions will declare results of internal examination in summer and winter zones on May 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 respectively while enrollment campaigns in summer and winter zones will commence w.e.f 20-07-2022 and 01-08-2022 respectively.

The students of winter zone will attend their regular classes w.e.f 01-08-2022 and summer zone will attend their classes with effect from 15-08-2022.

Heads of all educational institutions and relevant staff will regularly attend their respective institutions during enrollment campaigns in order to lead enrollment campaigns and facilitate students and parents.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Lead May June July August All From

Recent Stories

Frenchman Demare grabs third Giro d'Italia sprint ..

Frenchman Demare grabs third Giro d'Italia sprint win

40 seconds ago
 New monkeypox cases take UK total to 20

New monkeypox cases take UK total to 20

42 seconds ago
 IPC minister in Uzbekistan to attend SCO Summit

IPC minister in Uzbekistan to attend SCO Summit

44 seconds ago
 Gazprom Export Stops Delivering Gas to Finnish Gas ..

Gazprom Export Stops Delivering Gas to Finnish Gasum Starting From Saturday

46 seconds ago
 Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sukkur

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sukkur

5 minutes ago
 Rain, wind-thunderstorm likely to persist in isola ..

Rain, wind-thunderstorm likely to persist in isolated places ;PMD

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.