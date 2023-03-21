KP Govt unveils social protection policy to tackle poverty, vulnerability

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unveiled its Social Protection Policy at a dissemination event organized here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unveiled its Social Protection Policy at a dissemination event organized here on Tuesday.

The event was jointly organized by the Public Policy & Social Protection Reforms Unit, Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme funded by Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) UK, GIZ Pakistan funded by Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) Germany, International Labour Organisation (ILO), and Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.

The policy aims to extend social protection to the poor and vulnerable people in the province, providing them with a safety net to overcome the adverse effects of poverty, unemployment, and marginalization.

Adil Saeed Safi, DG of Sustainable Development Unit (SDU), P&DD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while welcoming the guests said that the Social Protection Policy is more critical now than ever, given the recent rise in poverty and vulnerability due to COVID-19.

The policy seeks to address traditional challenges around poverty, low human capital, gender gap, unemployment, and marginalization that have persisted and increased despite the enhanced focus of the current government on alleviating poverty through economic growth and redistribution.

He thanked SNG, GIZ, ILO, and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) for their hand-holding in the process.

Dr.

Raheel Siddiqui, SNG's Provincial Team Lead, and Dr. Franz Von Roenne, GIZ SP � SHP Team Lead appreciated the colleagues especially the International Labour Organisation (ILO) that started work on this policy and helped formulate it for the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The merger of FATA with the province has further necessitated urgent policy action to address the spatial dimension of poverty by promoting equitable regional development and broadening the scope of social protection for excluded individuals, households, and communities.

The Social Protection Policy was developed under the technical support of the Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG) and German Cooperation (GIZ), which stepped in when the Government sought technical support during COVID-19.

SNG reviewed the past work on developing the social protection system in the province and developed a Social Protection Roadmap, which the government approved in December 2020. The Social Protection Policy was an essential milestone of SNG's Social Protection Roadmap.

The policy formulation process was led by Dr. Sohail Anwar jointly with SNG and German Cooperation (GIZ), and International Labour Organisation (ILO)'s expert, Mr. Khalid Mahmood, provided support in conducting Focus Group Discussions. SNG's Social Protection Advisor, Shahid Farooq, facilitated the policy formulation process and authored the chapter on "Implementation Framework."