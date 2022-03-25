KP govt upgrades Kohati hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has upgraded Kohati hospital as category C hospital to provide better healthcare services to people.

Spokesman of KP Health Department told APP on Friday that the hospital was upgraded after a demand of people.

The people of Kohati, Ganj and others adjoining areas would be largely benefited.

The hospital is equipped with latest facilities including X-Rays, Ultadsound and others diagnostic equipment.