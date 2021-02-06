KP Govt upgrades THQ Hospital Besham to Category C : Shaukat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has upgraded Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Besham, district Shangla to Category C with the estimated amount of Rs.300 million.

Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while talking to a delegation from district Shangla here on Saturday informed that after up-gradation, capacity of beds in the hospital would be increased to 110 from 40 while seven more specialties would also be extended to the hospital.

He further informed the approval of 125 vacancies including doctors, paramedics and other employees for the hospital that would be recruited shortly to start serving the people.

Shaukat Yousafzai said, the up-gradation of hospital would help extend the best health facilities to poor of Besham at their doorstep, adding that they would not need to gofar like cities of Mingora and Abbottabad for treatment.

He said provision of free medical facilities was the top most priority of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and extension of Sehat Insaf Card to the whole province was a major step in this connection.