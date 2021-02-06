UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Upgrades THQ Hospital Besham To Category C : Shaukat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:07 PM

KP Govt upgrades THQ Hospital Besham to Category C : Shaukat

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has upgraded Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Besham, district Shangla to Category C with the estimated amount of Rs.300 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has upgraded Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Besham, district Shangla to Category C with the estimated amount of Rs.300 million.

Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while talking to a delegation from district Shangla here on Saturday informed that after up-gradation, capacity of beds in the hospital would be increased to 110 from 40 while seven more specialties would also be extended to the hospital.

He further informed the approval of 125 vacancies including doctors, paramedics and other employees for the hospital that would be recruited shortly to start serving the people.

Shaukat Yousafzai said, the up-gradation of hospital would help extend the best health facilities to poor of Besham at their doorstep, adding that they would not need to gofar like cities of Mingora and Abbottabad for treatment.

He said provision of free medical facilities was the top most priority of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and extension of Sehat Insaf Card to the whole province was a major step in this connection.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Abbottabad Shangla Mingora From Government Best Top Million Labour

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

10 minutes ago

Landmarks across UAE and region turned red for Hop ..

55 minutes ago

NAU platform facilitates shipments of 255K tonnes ..

55 minutes ago

Government Support Department applies 30 per cent ..

1 hour ago

Clock Ticking for Biden Administration to Return t ..

3 minutes ago

Hyderabad clinches Sindh Sports Board Kashmir Soli ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.