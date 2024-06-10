KP Govt Urged To Meet Peoples’ Expectations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) PTI Parliamentarian's District President of Swat, Syed Asif Ali Shah Bacha has underlined the need for the provincial government to continue public welfare projects to restore the people's trust.
In a statement issued here, he said that people had attached great expectations to the PTI-led KP government while giving it a mandate with more than a two-thirds majority.
But it was regrettable, he added that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had not taken any people-friendly step so far.
He recalled that people were satisfied with the performance of the previous government of PTI and it was given another chance.
But, he added the projects launched by former chief minister KP Mahmood Khan for the public had been halted by this government.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas1 minute ago
-
Govt all set to present people-friendly, development-oriented budget 2024-25 : Muqam11 minutes ago
-
AUP holds training workshop on “Self-Assessment Document Preparation”31 minutes ago
-
DC bans illegal cattle markets1 hour ago
-
PM praises Team Pakistan for good display of bowling against India in ICC T20 World Cup12 hours ago
-
AJK PM grieves over tragic road accident in Neelam Valley12 hours ago
-
CM inagurates projects at Naya Nazimambad12 hours ago
-
17 years girl abducted in Wah Cantt12 hours ago
-
Special Operations Cell arrests PO from Spain13 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan pays tribute to Researcher Atta Muhammad Bhanbhro13 hours ago
-
Foolproof security for churches on Sunday13 hours ago
-
8576 raids conducted on drug dealers' hideouts13 hours ago