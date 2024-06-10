KP govt urged to meet peoples’ expectations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) PTI Parliamentarian's District President of Swat, Syed Asif Ali Shah Bacha has underlined the need for the provincial government to continue public welfare projects to restore the people's trust.

In a statement issued here, he said that people had attached great expectations to the PTI-led KP government while giving it a mandate with more than a two-thirds majority.

But it was regrettable, he added that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had not taken any people-friendly step so far.

He recalled that people were satisfied with the performance of the previous government of PTI and it was given another chance.

But, he added the projects launched by former chief minister KP Mahmood Khan for the public had been halted by this government.