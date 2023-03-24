UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Urged To Provide Possible Relief During Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KP govt urged to provide possible relief during Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Acting provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Minister of State Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha on Friday urged the provincial government to provide all possible relief to the common man during the month of Ramazan.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan on Pakistan Day was a special gift of Allah, which gave the lesson of unity, faith and discipline.

He urged the institutions to play their due role to control the profiteering and hoarding mafia.

Expressing concern over the occurrence of unfortunate incidents during the distribution of free flour, he further urged the caretaker provincial government to adopt an effective and honorable procedure for it.

He said that a welfare-oriented project was implemented in the wrong manner and urged the caretaker government to adopt a better strategy for the distribution of free flour among the people.

