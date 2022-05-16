UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Urged To Provide Security To Minorities: Sardar Ranjeet Singh

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F, Sardar Ranjeet Singh here Monday urged the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government and City Police to provide full proof security to minorities and arrested culprits involved in brutal killing of two Sikhs in Peshawar the other day.

Addressing a press-conference here a press club, Sardar Ranjeet Singh said Sikh community has played a key role in development of Pakistan and urged Government of KP to announce compensation package for heirs of the victims.

He said Federal Government has expressed its concern over the incident.

It is the responsibility of KP Government and Provincial Police to provide foolproof security to minorities as well as religious places, he added.

Sardar Ranjeet Singh expressed concerns over rising incidents of terrorism, adding "we have recorded our concerns over the unfortunate incident before the concerned quarters." He appreciated media support for raising its voice against the gory incident, adding such gory incident could not deter our determination and resolve and would work with more commitment and dedication for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

