UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Urged To Set Up Minorities' Commission

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:48 PM

KP Govt urged to set up minorities' commission

Baba Jee Gupal, the Sikh community leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday urged the provincial government to set up a minorities commission like the one approved by the Federal Government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Baba Jee Gupal, the Sikh community leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday urged the provincial government to set up a minorities commission like the one approved by the Federal Government.

Talking to the media here, he said setting up the National Commission for Minority Rights by the Federal Government would give further protection to the minority community in the country. All the provincial governments should also establish such commissions in the provinces with the representation of minorities.

Baba Jee Gurpal said it was a wise decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to approve setting of a commission for minorities.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Media All Government

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan unveiled realme 6 and 6pro“the m ..

6 minutes ago

US Electricity Generated by Coal Drops to Lowest L ..

48 seconds ago

Pak Railways bearing loss of Rs 5 bln every month ..

51 seconds ago

Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Co ..

52 seconds ago

Over 450 projects in Karachi delayed due to non-av ..

17 minutes ago

15000 wheat bags seized during crackdown against h ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.