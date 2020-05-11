KP Govt urged to set up minorities' commission

Baba Jee Gupal, the Sikh community leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday urged the provincial government to set up a minorities commission like the one approved by the Federal Government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Baba Jee Gupal, the Sikh community leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday urged the provincial government to set up a minorities commission like the one approved by the Federal Government.

Talking to the media here, he said setting up the National Commission for Minority Rights by the Federal Government would give further protection to the minority community in the country. All the provincial governments should also establish such commissions in the provinces with the representation of minorities.

Baba Jee Gurpal said it was a wise decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to approve setting of a commission for minorities.