KP govt urges citizens to intimate any suspected person, suspicious activity on '1125'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Saturday urged people to inform nearby police stations or to contact 1125 if they witnessed any suspected person or suspicious activity in their surroundings.

In a press statement issued here, it was said that all the law enforcement agencies are actively performing their duties, however, security was a common responsibility.

Therefore, people have been requested to cooperate with security forces by contacting nearby police stations or check-posts or can dial mobile numbers 0336-1816106 and 0325-1855653.

The statement said that the name and identification of the informer would be kept secret and would not be disclosed.