KP Govt Urges Int'l Forums To Help Resolve Kashmir Issue According To UN Resolutions: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash Tuesday said like other parts of the country and globe, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would observe "Kashmir black day" on October 27 with a commitment to continue support for Kashmiris till their freedom from illegal Indian occupation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash Tuesday said like other parts of the country and globe, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would observe "Kashmir black day" on October 27 with a commitment to continue support for Kashmiris till their freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

Talking to various delegations here, he said the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would observe the day to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their heroic freedom struggle.

"Civilized world has to condemn Indian atrocities and barbarism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir", he added.

He said that October 27 was one of the darkest and ugliest day of human history when Indian security forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, subjugate, oppress, and terrorize innocent Kashmiris in 1947.

He said brutal repression of Indian forces had failed to break the will of brave Kashmiris to stop resistance and historic struggle for freedom during last 74 years.

Bangash regretted that use of force and atrocities in Kashmir on the contrary had strengthened Kashmiri's resolve to continue the struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination with more zeal.

He recalled that on October 27, 1947 Indian forces intruded in Srinagar to illegally occupy the territory and subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of international laws and humanitarian norms.

The KP government spokesman reiterated Pakistan's principled position to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren, adding that Pakistan stood firm with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their freedom struggle.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan as an ambassador of Kashmiris has raised the Kashmir issue at the UNOs General Assembly and other international forums and told the world that Pakistan would continue raising voice for the people of Kashmir, who were struggling for their legitimate right to self-determination.

Bangash said that today the Indian forces had created an atmosphere of fear in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and demanded the international forums to help resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the accepted UN resolutions.

