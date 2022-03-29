UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Utilizes 100 Pc Funds Allocated For FATA Development: Senate Body Told

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions on Tuesday was informed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has utilized 100 percent funds released by federal government during last two years, which amounted to Rs 95 billion for the development of erstwhile FATA

The officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government briefed the Committee about the steps taken for mainstreaming of merged districts.

Senator Sania Nishtar said that these funds were quite enormous, but unfortunately KP government was not able to name even a single project which has been completed with these funds. "Our problem is quality of implementation not money," she added. She suggested the committee to direct the KP government to install biometrics machines in every school and DHQ hospitals across the merged districts to curb ghost employees in different departments.

She also recommended holding committee meeting in Peshawar, so that the committee could practically observe the on ground prevailing situation.

The officials of Ministry of Finance told the committee that after the 25th Constitutional amendment, the ministry could only deliver funds to province and has nothing to do with its implementation.

Chairman committee, Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman said that the funds of erstwhile FATA have been used against projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Senator Dost Muhammad Khan was of the opinion that there should be separate account for merged districts.

Furthermore, the committee has also taken up the matter of 3 percent share of every province in NFC for erstwhile FATA. Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives told the committee that neither Punjab nor KP province has paid its promised share for the development of erstwhile FATA.

The committee discussed the point of public importance raised by Senator Hidayat Ullah regarding the problems arising in tribal districts after merger. Senator Hidayat Ullah informed the committee that there was not even a single Primary school in his district. He stated that without education to the children, eradication of terrorism was not possible in the area.

Senator Hidayat Ullah also pointed out that Home Department of KP has mentioned in its report that work for the construction of Judicial Complex, jails and police stations has started but in reality the Home Department has not purchased land for these projects up till now.

The chairman committee showed displeasure on poor performance of KP government in addressing the issues of erstwhile FATA.

Additionally, the committee discussed the merger status of Levies and Khasadar Force of FATA into KP Police. The Secretary of Home Department (KP) informed the Committee that Arms, Ammunition, Service Card and uniform has been given to every Khasadar Force employee.

Chairman of the committee Senator Hilal ur Rehman showed satisfaction over the efforts of KP police and advised to carry on the good work for the betterment of people of erstwhile FATA.

The meeting was held here with Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman in the Chair which was attended by Senators including Anwar Lal Dean, Bahramand Tangi, Danesh Kumar, Dost Muhammad Khan, Gurdeep Singh, Hidayat Ullah Khan, Sania Nishter, Shamim Afridi and Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah besides Secretary for Ministry of States and Frontier Regions and other senior officers of Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives and Home Department of KP as well.

