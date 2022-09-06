UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Utilizes All Resources For Relief And Rehabilitation Of Flood Affectees: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra on Tuesday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees, and assured to address the deprivation of the affected people.

Addressing a ceremony of joining of PTI by Senior Vice President ANP Saeed Khan along with his friends and family members, Jhabra said that PTI government was providing basic facilities to masses at their door step, adding that as per the vision of Chairman PTI Imran Khan the provincial government was making all out efforts to address the sense of deprivation among KP people.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking keen interest in relief and rehabilitation work for flood affectees and under his leadership the KP government would provide all out support to the affected people.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Forest and Environment Ishtiaq Urmar said the provincial government was fully engaged in relief activities in flood devastated areas and provision of all basic facilities to the people was top priority of the government.

