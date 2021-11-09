KP govt utilizing all resources to control dengue disease: CM Mahmood Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resource to protect people from dengue disease and providing them best facilities and medical treatment in hospitals.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review implementation on anti-dengue strategy which was attended by Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, Minister for Information Kamran Bangash, concerned administrative secretaries and other relevant officials.

The meeting reviewed implementation over decisions taken in earlier meetings for the control of dengue disease and discussed latest situation in the province particularly in Peshawar.

The meeting was informed that so far 8000 cases of dengue have been reported across the province with no new case reported in Malakand division. On the directives of Chief Minister, free of cost dengue tests facility was available to people in all teaching hospital of Peshawar and new district health officer has been appointed in the provincial metropolitan.

The participants of the meeting was informed that inquiry committee has been constituted to audit amount spend by various departments in anti-dengue campaign, adding, 600 teams were active in 12 dengue hot spots in Peshawar.

The chief minister directed to launch special cleanliness and sewerage project in these hotspot areas and directed the officials concerned to finalize PC-1 of the project as soon as possible.

He said the work on this project should be started by March next year and Commissioner Peshawar will supervise the construction work.

The chief minister has directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to implement anti-dengue strategy in letter and spirit and warned that strict action would taken against those showing any negligence in duty.