KP Govt Utilizing Exploiting Mineral Resources For Benefit Of People: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:34 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr Amjad Ali Friday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to take benefits from natural mines of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr Amjad Ali Friday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to take benefits from natural mines of the province.

Talking to delegations from Mansehra and Chakdara here at his office, the minister said that the Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf government has allocated huge funds for the development of natural resources department.

He assured that maximum facilitation of investors in the sector and added that all hurdles for the investors would be removed.

On the occasion, the delegations shared their problems with minister upon which the minister issued on spot directives.

