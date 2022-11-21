PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was utilizing provincial resources for politics of agitation and PTI long march.

In a statement, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was spreading "hatred, anarchy and unrest among the youths after losing his government after a confidence motion".

He said that Imran Khan had been "exposed" to the nation and he could not mislead the people with his "baseless accusations" and mere slogans.

Babak said, "Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan is using provincial resources," adding district administration, provincial bureaucracy and police force should not be used for "Imran Khan's hate speeches".

He alleged all the lies and conspiracies by the PTI chief were now exposed.

He also referred to Imran's narrative wherein he had "falsely claimed the US has plotted to topple his government".

He deplored the resources of KP were being used purportedly for the politics of Imran Khan and his public gatherings. On the other side, the chief minister, acting governor, ministers and other cabinet members were adding "woes to the worries of the people by blocking roads and streets in the name of protests".

Babak alleged the PTI government's policy had made the life of the common man miserable in the province, adding due to price hikes and unemployment the people were facing mental stress, while the incidents of extortion and kidnapping for ransom had forced allegedly hundreds of Pakhtunkhwa to migrate to other provinces.