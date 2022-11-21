UrduPoint.com

KP Govt "utilizing Provincial Resources For Imran's Politics Of Anarchy": Sardar Babak

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

KP govt "utilizing provincial resources for Imran's politics of anarchy": Sardar Babak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was utilizing provincial resources for politics of agitation and PTI long march.

In a statement, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was spreading "hatred, anarchy and unrest among the youths after losing his government after a confidence motion".

He said that Imran Khan had been "exposed" to the nation and he could not mislead the people with his "baseless accusations" and mere slogans.

Babak said, "Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan is using provincial resources," adding district administration, provincial bureaucracy and police force should not be used for "Imran Khan's hate speeches".

He alleged all the lies and conspiracies by the PTI chief were now exposed.

He also referred to Imran's narrative wherein he had "falsely claimed the US has plotted to topple his government".

He deplored the resources of KP were being used purportedly for the politics of Imran Khan and his public gatherings. On the other side, the chief minister, acting governor, ministers and other cabinet members were adding "woes to the worries of the people by blocking roads and streets in the name of protests".

Babak alleged the PTI government's policy had made the life of the common man miserable in the province, adding due to price hikes and unemployment the people were facing mental stress, while the incidents of extortion and kidnapping for ransom had forced allegedly hundreds of Pakhtunkhwa to migrate to other provinces.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kidnapping Awami National Party Governor Long March Man Price All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 202 ..

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 2024

17 minutes ago
 Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of ..

Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of COAS family members

31 minutes ago
 PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

60 minutes ago
 New army chief's appointment process starts today: ..

New army chief's appointment process starts today: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

5 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.