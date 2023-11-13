KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism Development: Secretary

Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Monday highlighted the government's commitment to addressing challenges faced by journalists in the province and fostering the growth of journalism

This assurance was given during a discussion with Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik, who extended congratulations to Shah on his Grade 21 promotion.

The meeting, attended by Additional Secretary Information Aleem Khan, Director General Information Muhammad Imran, Deputy Secretary Information Muhammad Khurram, and former Peshawar Press Club President M. Riaz, focused on Shah's insights into journalist welfare and the government's initiatives to advance journalism.

Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik expressed gratitude to Secretary Abdul Jabbar Shah for supporting the club in promoting the well-being of working journalists.

