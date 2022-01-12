UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Waives Off Registration Fee For Establishing Private Universities, Colleges In Merged Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 10:57 PM

KP Govt waives off registration fee for establishing private universities, colleges in merged districts

Khyber Pakthukhwa government has decided to waive off registration fee for establishing private sector universities and colleges in merged districts as part of its effort to attract investment in education sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthukhwa government has decided to waive off registration fee for establishing private sector universities and colleges in merged districts as part of its effort to attract investment in education sector.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Higher Education Regulation Authority chaired by KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said that vocational and technical education was the need of hour for which provincial government was taking practical steps to provided education facilities to youth of merged districts.

He said that KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was utilizing all available resources to remove sense of deprivation in merged districts, adding providing best facilities to people is the top priority of the government.

He is that onward registration of private universities and colleges would be done online. He said that digitalization and best structure of monitoring being introduced in education facilities.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

ICC U19 Men's CWC 2022 tournament schedule updated ..

ICC U19 Men's CWC 2022 tournament schedule updated

4 minutes ago
 France to allow suspected ETA leader to face trial ..

France to allow suspected ETA leader to face trial in Spain

4 minutes ago
 Global stocks rise as investors shrug off US infla ..

Global stocks rise as investors shrug off US inflation data

4 minutes ago
 Red Crescent Mobilizing Blood Donations, Essential ..

Red Crescent Mobilizing Blood Donations, Essential Goods Amid Unrest in Kazakhst ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden says US inflation figures show 'progress'

Biden says US inflation figures show 'progress'

9 minutes ago
 Campaigners sue UK over 'inadequate' climate plan

Campaigners sue UK over 'inadequate' climate plan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.