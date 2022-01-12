KP Govt waives off registration fee for establishing private universities, colleges in merged districts

Khyber Pakthukhwa government has decided to waive off registration fee for establishing private sector universities and colleges in merged districts as part of its effort to attract investment in education sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthukhwa government has decided to waive off registration fee for establishing private sector universities and colleges in merged districts as part of its effort to attract investment in education sector.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Higher Education Regulation Authority chaired by KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said that vocational and technical education was the need of hour for which provincial government was taking practical steps to provided education facilities to youth of merged districts.

He said that KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was utilizing all available resources to remove sense of deprivation in merged districts, adding providing best facilities to people is the top priority of the government.

He is that onward registration of private universities and colleges would be done online. He said that digitalization and best structure of monitoring being introduced in education facilities.