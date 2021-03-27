UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Want To Introduce E-commerce Degree At College Level

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

KP Govt want to introduce e-commerce degree at College level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The KP Higher Education Department Saturday started considering introducing e-commerce degrees at the college level keeping in view the present requirements.

In this regard, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash had a special meeting with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Commerce and Industry Abdul Karim Khan at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

The two assistants discussed in detail the introduction of e-commerce degrees for youth at the college level. Referring to the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that in the light of the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, we want to equip the youth with modern technology and adapt them to the requirements of the present age.

Referring to the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor, the Higher Education Assistant said that CPEC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the potential to provide skilled manpower and e-commerce skilled manpower is essential in this regard.

Assistant Chief Minister for Commerce and Industry Abdul Karim Khan while praising the efforts of Special Assistant for Youth Kamran Bangash said that the Department of Commerce and Industry is ready to cooperate in the field of higher education.

He said that the introduction of e-commerce degrees would boost the economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and make it possible to end unemployment.

