KP Govt wants end of ban on students unions: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that KP Government wanted an end of ban on students unions as it served as political nursery for politics to grow in the country.

In a video message here Monday, the Minister said Prime Minister of Pakistan has also hinted restoration of students unions and KP Government also wanted an end of the long ban on it.

He said PM's view point on students unions should be welcomed and appreciated by all.

He said KP Government's policy about students unions was very clear and wanted end of the long ban imposed in 1982.

However, he maintained the students unions should be used for resolution of students' problems and protection of their interests rather self-projection and personal gains. He said loopholes and hurdles should be addressed in this connection.

The Minister said students unions served as a nursery to produce future's political leaders as in the past it had produced great political leaders. "I had also started political career as student leader and today reached to his high position," Shaukat Yousafzai said.

He said ban on students union was imposed in 1982 and continued even today that needed to be lifted.