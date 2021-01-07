UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Will Complete Appointment Of 27,000 Teachers In Few Months: Taraqai

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Taraqai Thursday said that in order to overcome shortage of teachers, the provincial government would complete the appointment process of 27,000 teachers within few months, however, furniture for over 500,000 students would be provided this year.

Talking to journalists, he said the shortage of teachers and furniture would be met accordingly while the students would get rid of heavy bags under the new law.

Shahram said that apart from the measures, the government is taking steps to ensure quality education at all public sector schools for which 27,000 teaches are being appointed at Tehsil level on merit basis.

He added that the education department was working to introduce Smart school System wherein IT labs, courses and digital materials would be made available for students.

The minister said that CCTV camera are being installed at all public and private examination halls for transparent examination. He further said at all educational boards E-tendering and e-auction system would be introduced to stop all kind of interference in transparent award of tenders.

Shahram said that Student Facilitation Centres are being set up at all educational boards for facilitation of students and parents to save precious time of the students.

He said that a uniform educational system would be implemented from next year.

