KP Govt will not tolerate presence of weapons in Kurrum anymore: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif here on Wednesday said that the presence of weapons at Kurram district would not be tolerated and reiterated that the main Parachinar-Peshawar Road would not be reopened till surrender of the heavy weapons.

Flanked by Adviser to CM for Health Ahtesham Ali, Barrister Saif told during a press conference that the use of rocket launchers and anti aircraft guns were unacceptable.

The outlaws bunkers will be dismantled, he said and sought cooperation of tribal elders in surrendering of arms and ammunition in Kurram.

Barrister Saif said that huge consignments of medicines were delivered to Kurram through helicopters service and the use of edible products including wheat were ensured.

To a question about death of 29 children, Barrister Saif said that a team was investigating the reported incidents from different angles.

He claimed that these incidents were not reported due to food or medicines shortage rather caused by natural deaths over a period of times.

The Adviser said that vehicles full of medicines were handed over to Commissioner Kohat for delivery to Kurram besides helicopters were used for this purpose.

He claimed that medicines worth Rs12.4 million were dispatched to Kurram till today.

He said that medicines worth Rs 5l00000 were dispatched to tehsil headquarters Sadda today.

He advisers urged the media to avoid speculations and report incidents after its complete verifications.