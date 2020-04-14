KP Govt will provide Rs 29m financial aid to minorities

On the directives of Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan, the provincial government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 29 million to the poor people of minorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan, the provincial government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 29 million to the poor people of minorities.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada. MPA Wilson Wazir, Secretary Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, Farrukh Sair and Deputy Secretary Ali Raza attended the meeting.

It was decided in a meeting to provide Rs 8 million to 8000 poor and deserving families of newly merged districts, while Rs 5 million will be provided to under treatment patients and Rs 5 million to orphans girls for marriage under Jahaiz grant.

Similarly, Rs 1 million would be given to 100 orphan children of merged districts. Further, Rs 5 million would be distributed among the widows of settled districts , Rs 2.5 million among the under treatment patients and Rs 2.4 million would be given to needy people under marriage grant.

Wazir Zada said under Prime Minister Imran khan's Ehsaas Program, minorities were also being provided financial assistance with utmost transparency like other needy people of the province.

He stated that under the leadership of CM Mahmood Khan, Prime Minister Imran Khan's agenda to 'eradicate poverty' was being implemented in letter and spirit.