KP Govt withholds transfer of ADC Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :In compliance to the notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding violation of the code of conduct in by-election on NA-45 Kurram, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has stopped the implementation of the transfer of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (F&P) Kurram, Mohammad Naeem Khan (BS-18) as Director Social Welfare Department, said a notification issued by here by the Establishment Department on Monday.