UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Withholds Transfer Of ADC Kurram

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 07:07 PM

KP Govt withholds transfer of ADC Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :In compliance to the notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding violation of the code of conduct in by-election on NA-45 Kurram, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has stopped the implementation of the transfer of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (F&P) Kurram, Mohammad Naeem Khan (BS-18) as Director Social Welfare Department, said a notification issued by here by the Establishment Department on Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Government NA-45

Recent Stories

All out effort being made to resolve citizens' pro ..

All out effort being made to resolve citizens' problems: CDA Chief

34 seconds ago
 Walk held to create polio awareness on the eve of ..

Walk held to create polio awareness on the eve of World Polio Day

35 seconds ago
 Chief Minister assigns duties to Rai Mansab, Makhd ..

Chief Minister assigns duties to Rai Mansab, Makhdoom Altaf

37 seconds ago
 Russian Coordinating Council for Army Needs to Ove ..

Russian Coordinating Council for Army Needs to Oversee Supply of Weapons, Food - ..

40 seconds ago
 Rishi Sunak to be UK's new PM

Rishi Sunak to be UK's new PM

14 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi's dengue tally reaches 4,059

Rawalpindi's dengue tally reaches 4,059

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.