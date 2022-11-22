KP govt working for protection of public rights, prosperity; Ishtiaq Urmar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest and Environment Ishtiaq Urmar on Tuesday said that the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to protect public rights and development and prosperity of youth.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony of a sports event here, he said that the government was committed to resolve the issues and problems of KP people on priority basis, adding that the only solution to development and prosperity of the country was the elimination of corruption.

Earlier, the minister said that sports and positive activities were imperative for mental and physical health of youth and KP youth have great potential.