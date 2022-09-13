UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Working For Provision Of Growth Opportunities To Youngsters: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 06:55 PM

KP govt working for provision of growth opportunities to youngsters: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Youth Affairs Atif Khan chairing a meeting of Youth Development Commission on Tuesday said that government was working to provide opportunities of development and growth to youngsters.

He said that provincial government had embarked on a plan aiming capacity building of youth and providing them opportunities to grow and prosper.

He said that various programs had been launched to impart contemporary education to youth and prepare them to meet the challenges of international markets.

Atif also directed participants to forward suggestions and proposals for development of youth and said that schemes had also been started for empowerment of youths including providing easy loans to them.

The meeting was also attended by MPA Sumaira Shams, Director General sports, Khalid Khan, Director Youth Affairs, Irfan Ali and concerned officials.

