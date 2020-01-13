KP Govt working for welfare of journalists' community: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Monday said the provincial government believes in freedom of expression and working for welfare of journalists' community

KOATH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Monday said the provincial government believes in freedom of expression and working for welfare of journalists' community.

Talking to media here after visiting Kohat Press Club, he said the government was working on various projects of welfare of journalists to facilitate them in discharge of their duty.

He emphasized upon journalists to write truth without any fear, adding that being the fourth piller of state the media has great responsibilities.

Earlier, he felicitated the newly elected cabinet of Kohat Press Club and hoped they would work for welfare of their community.