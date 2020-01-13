UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Working For Welfare Of Journalists' Community: Ziaullah Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:08 PM

KP Govt working for welfare of journalists' community: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Monday said the provincial government believes in freedom of expression and working for welfare of journalists' community

KOATH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Monday said the provincial government believes in freedom of expression and working for welfare of journalists' community.

Talking to media here after visiting Kohat Press Club, he said the government was working on various projects of welfare of journalists to facilitate them in discharge of their duty.

He emphasized upon journalists to write truth without any fear, adding that being the fourth piller of state the media has great responsibilities.

Earlier, he felicitated the newly elected cabinet of Kohat Press Club and hoped they would work for welfare of their community.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Kohat Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

5th Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis ..

4 minutes ago

Missed tax targets to result in adjustments: Mian ..

8 minutes ago

Cabinet to meet tomorrow to discuss 16-point agend ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Omar Atiq Chairman BoG of American College of P ..

14 minutes ago

“Irregularities of worth Rs 23.70 billion have b ..

23 minutes ago

Erdogan to Meet Italy's Conte on Monday Over Devel ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.