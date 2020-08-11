UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Working For Welfare Of Minorities: Wazirzada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

KP govt working for welfare of minorities: Wazirzada

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada on Tuesday visited district Khyber and held meeting with representatives of minority community and listen to their problems.

He said exemplary brotherhood exists between minority community and Muslims in all over the country, especially in the Khyber district.

During the meeting, he said that minorities were safe in the country and free to practice their faiths.

Special Assistant said that the provincial government was working for positive change in lives of minority according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said opening of Kartarpur Corridor showed how much Prime Minister Imran Khan's was giving importance to rights of minorities.

"We want Sikh community to resettle here", he said.

He said that reconstruction of Shamshan Ghat has been announced for the Sikh community.

He assured that problems of all minorities in Khyber district, especially the Sikh community would be solved soon, adding that the work on solartube will be started soon to solve the water shortage issue in the graveyard.

The special assistant said that rights of minorities were fully protected in Pakistan while in India minorities were being denied their due constitutional and religion rights.

He criticised Modi's government for using violence against minorities especially Muslims.

He announced that housing schemes for the minority community in Khyber district would be started and enhancing job quota of minority community in education.

MPA Ravi Kumar, Minority MPA Wilson Wazir, MPA Shafiq Afridi, other regional leaders of the minority community were also present on the occasionLater he participated in "National Minority Day" function as a special guest and lauded role of minorities in the national development.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Minority Water Job Ghat Afridi Muslim All Government Housing Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

13 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

18 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

28 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.