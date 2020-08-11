KP govt working for welfare of minorities: Wazirzada

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada on Tuesday visited district Khyber and held meeting with representatives of minority community and listen to their problems.

He said exemplary brotherhood exists between minority community and Muslims in all over the country, especially in the Khyber district.

During the meeting, he said that minorities were safe in the country and free to practice their faiths.

Special Assistant said that the provincial government was working for positive change in lives of minority according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said opening of Kartarpur Corridor showed how much Prime Minister Imran Khan's was giving importance to rights of minorities.

"We want Sikh community to resettle here", he said.

He said that reconstruction of Shamshan Ghat has been announced for the Sikh community.

He assured that problems of all minorities in Khyber district, especially the Sikh community would be solved soon, adding that the work on solartube will be started soon to solve the water shortage issue in the graveyard.

The special assistant said that rights of minorities were fully protected in Pakistan while in India minorities were being denied their due constitutional and religion rights.

He criticised Modi's government for using violence against minorities especially Muslims.

He announced that housing schemes for the minority community in Khyber district would be started and enhancing job quota of minority community in education.

MPA Ravi Kumar, Minority MPA Wilson Wazir, MPA Shafiq Afridi, other regional leaders of the minority community were also present on the occasionLater he participated in "National Minority Day" function as a special guest and lauded role of minorities in the national development.