KP Govt Working Hard To Increase Facilities For Workers: Shaukat Yousafzai

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking concrete steps to remove legal complexities and improved facilities for workers and bringing in merit in public affairs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking concrete steps to remove legal complexities and improved facilities for workers and bringing in merit in public affairs.

Protection of workers 'rights and observance of law would be ensured in all cases, he said this while talking to a delegation of Labour Union who paid him a visit here at his office.

The two sides discussed the representation of workers in the Workers' Welfare board, labor colony issues, facilities and steps taken by the labor department for the workers' welfare.

The Minister said Labour Department would continue to serve workers in every sector without any discrimination and keeping in view the merit. In this regard, he said, the Department has increased liaison with workers and organizations working in various fields to better understand the problems and plan accordingly.

He said that after the integration of the tribal districts, the scope and efficiency of the labour department had further extended and a ten-year plan was being worked out in this regard.

Shaukat said that the wheel of development was driven by the skills and hard work of the workers. Plans were being made to enhance the skills of workers as per the modern requirements and discussions were underway with international organizations in this regard.

Referring to CEPC, he said the multi billion Dollars project would provide jobs to hundreds of thousands of youth, adding that work on Rashakai Economic Zone has accelerated.

He said the recent improved condition in Pak-Afghan Border Management has paved the way for establishing trade markets in the border areas.

The tourism sector has further brought new potentials to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as this sector has seen a lot of improvement in the previous few years.

He explained to the delegation that the workers have the best job opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa according to their skills.

