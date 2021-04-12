UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Working On 1400 Capacity Hydel Power Projects: CM's Aide

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Energy, Himayatullah Khan Monday said that the provincial government is working on 1400 megawatt electricity generating projects for provision of low cost energy to local industries on subsidized rates.

Addressing a media briefing here, he said that work on hydel power projects is in full swing to develop local industries and generate employment opportunities for youth.

Beside, KP Minister for Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai, Secretary Energy Zubair Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Naeem, CEO, Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), Masoodul Mulk and other higher authorities were also present on the occasion.

He said that currently the provincial government is collectively getting 157 megawatt electricity from energy sector that earning a receipt of Rs.5.8billion per annum for it. He said that on the success of the first phase of the provision of electricity to electricity deprived areas 308 mini-hydel power projects have been completed while work on 672 more such projects will begin soon.

He said that work on 42 mini-hydel power projects is full swing and will complete by the end of the current financial year.

The Advisor said that 400 masajid in the newly merged districts have already been shifted on solar energy while out of 8000 schools 2500 and out of 4000 mosques have already been shifted on solar energy with a cost of US$ 27 million.

Similarly, 187 basic health units (BHUs) will also be shifted on solar energy.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister for Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai said that the provision of 1400megawatt electricity on subsidized rates to industries will usher industrial revolution in the province and help abolish unemployment. He pledged that they will never compromise on the rights of the province. He said that the province will soon receive arrears to the tone of billions of rupees in head of net profit on hydel power generation.

Talking about wheeling model, the advisor said that the provincial government is further expanding the unique model to provide subsidized electricity to the industrial sector of the province through KP Transmission and Grid Company.

On this occasion, the Secretary Energy, Zubair Khan said that for first time 7 hydel power projects are being implemented under public-private partnership that would collectively generate 2614 megawatt electricity.

Similarly, he said that work on oil and gas exploration in 12 blocks and a new Lakki Block is continued that would earn receipts to the tone of billions of rupees for the province.

