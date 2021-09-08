UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Working On Improving Literacy Rate, Achieving SDGs: Kamran Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:17 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said the provincial government was working hard on provincial-level literacy policies and strategies to improve the literacy rate and achieve United Nations's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his message in connection with the International Literacy Day, he said on this day the government was also using digital technology to address the learning needs of disadvantaged groups of the society, adding that everyone had to play his/her role to educate the others.

"We have to make a promise to educate nation, especially females," he said and added the KP government was paying special attention to the female education in the province and had set up schools and colleges in every nook and corner of the province and working to ensure 100 per cent enrollment of females at schools and colleges.

He said efforts were also being made to convince parents to enroll their children in schools while incentives were also being provided to children and their parents including payment of stipends.

