KP Govt Working On Legislation, Comprehensive Policy For Transgenders: MPA Asia Khattak

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 08:00 PM

KP govt working on legislation, comprehensive policy for transgenders: MPA Asia Khattak

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Asia Saleh Khattak Tuesday said government was working on a comprehensive policy and legislation for transgender community to protect their rights and provide them all the basic facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Asia Saleh Khattak Tuesday said government was working on a comprehensive policy and legislation for transgender community to protect their rights and provide them all the basic facilities.

Speaking at a consultative workshop on a proposed policy for transgender community here, she said it was for the first time that the representatives of transgender community had been engaged in the consultative meeting.

She said that it was very welcoming that the transgender community was being given opportunities in different walks of life so that they could improve their living standard and become an active member of the society.

The other members of the workshop said that the act related to transgender community passed in 2018 and unfortunately the draft policy was still being discussed.

They emphasized to expedite work on the policy.

They also suggested that transgender community should be given representation in nation and provincial assemblies. The participants also pointed out issues of transgenders related to inheritance, education, social protection, purchase of properties and treatment and suggested that all these issues should be incorporated in the draft policy.

Nayab Ali, a representative of transgender community said that transgender community wanted recognition in the society and their issues should clearly be addressed in the draft policy.

