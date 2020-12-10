KP govt working on legislation for regulation, management of private housing schemes: Akbar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Rural Development Akbar Ayub Thursday said the provincial government was working on legislation to manage and regulate the private housing schemes besides giving a boost to the construction industry.

Addressing a consultative workshop on Private Housing Schemes and Model Building 2020 amendment bill, he said that the Local Government department in consultation with stakeholders in the industrial sector would prepare KP Model Building Bye-laws 2020 and Private Housing Scheme Management and Regulation Rules 2020.

He said the construction sector was among the priorities of the provincial government to bring economic prosperity and development in the province besides producing job opportunities for the youth.

He said that Pakistan faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and construction industry was among one of the sectors that suffered great losses, adding that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the KP government announced incentives for construction industry for its revival. The minister said the government has also prepared a strategy 2020-23 for rehabilitation of the economy.

Later the participation of the workshop gave their inputs regarding the Model Building 2020 amendment bill to further improve the existing laws.