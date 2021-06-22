KP Govt working on public-private partnership to attract investment : Akbar Ayub

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Peshawar, June 22 (Pakistan Point news - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) : Minister for Local Governments, Elections and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan, on Tuesday said that unemployment issue in the province could only be addressed through bringing local and foreign investment in various sectors.

Replying to various questions and criticism of the opposition MPA in the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Akbar Ayub said that government was working on public-private partnership to attract investment for various development projects and building various industrial zones in the province.

He said that the province's first Swat motorway project was completed through public-private partnership who was very successful.

The minister said that future of the province was linked with promotion of IT sector for which it had increased by 37 percent in budget, sports budget increased by 107 percent to provide healthy activities to youth while agriculture budget increased by 65 percent, hydel energy projects budget increased by 49 percent, higher education by 46 percent and health 44 percent which was big achievement of the provincial government minister added.

He said that last year 2200 mines licenses were issued and this fiscal year target was over 4000 licenses to generate more revenue, adding that last corresponding year a total of Rs.

4.2 billion were earned through mining sector.

He said that special zones were being created in mines sector to provide more facilities and incentives on the pattern of Khanpur crushing zone.

The minister said that 10,000 jobs would be created through investment in economic zones of D. I Khkan, Bannu, Nowshera, Raisalpur, Rashakai, Mohmand marble city , Hattar industrial estate and Ghazi economic zone.

Akbar Ayub said that more than 60 thousands IT students would be able to earn money online once Digital City Haripur project completed.

Talking about the government's step to control inflation and facilitate poor, he said that KP government had allocated Rs.10 billion for food basket which could be used directly or through Ehsas programme, besides of an allocation of Rs.10 billion for subsidy on wheat flour (Atta).

The minister said that on the basis of performance PTI came into power again with two-third majority and those criticizing the provincial government and its performance, they won few seats in the last elections.

He said that provincial government was working as a team under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmod Khan to implement vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.