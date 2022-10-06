UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Working On Rehabilitation Of Flood Affected Ranolia Power Plant

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 07:07 PM

KP govt working on rehabilitation of flood affected Ranolia power plant

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started a survey for the restoration and repair of the Ranolia power plant, which was severely affected during the recent devastating floods in Kohistan district, and soon the power plant will be restored on emergency basis and generation electricity will be resumed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started a survey for the restoration and repair of the Ranolia power plant, which was severely affected during the recent devastating floods in Kohistan district, and soon the power plant will be restored on emergency basis and generation electricity will be resumed.

This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engr. Naeem Khan during emergency visit to the site of the 17 MW Ranolia hydropower plant in Kohistan district, said an official handout issued here on Thursday. He was also accompanied by a team of senior officers and Chinese engineers.

On this occasion, he also inspected other affected parts including the switch yard and penstock of the power plant destroyed during the flood.

Meanwhile, he expressed his satisfaction that the strong structure of the power plant and other parts were safe from damage.

Engineer Naeem Khan also issued necessary instructions to the ex-consultant working on the power plant to start work on an emergency basis for the restoration of the power plant.

The province is getting an annual income of 416 million rupees. He expressed hope that the PEDO technical team will restore the power plant soon by spending all their energy.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Flood China Visit Kohistan SITE All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Death sentence awarded in double murder case

Death sentence awarded in double murder case

1 minute ago
 Court returns Chiniot mines and minerals reference ..

Court returns Chiniot mines and minerals reference to NAB

1 minute ago
 Railways planning to upgrade five major railway st ..

Railways planning to upgrade five major railway stations

1 minute ago
 Court orders to return belongings of Shahbaz Gill

Court orders to return belongings of Shahbaz Gill

4 minutes ago
 Food authority inspects quality of food items in K ..

Food authority inspects quality of food items in Khal Bazar

4 minutes ago
 OPC commissioner reviews complaints of overseas Pa ..

OPC commissioner reviews complaints of overseas Pakistanis

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.