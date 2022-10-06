KP govt working on rehabilitation of flood affected Ranolia power plant

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started a survey for the restoration and repair of the Ranolia power plant, which was severely affected during the recent devastating floods in Kohistan district, and soon the power plant will be restored on emergency basis and generation electricity will be resumed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started a survey for the restoration and repair of the Ranolia power plant, which was severely affected during the recent devastating floods in Kohistan district, and soon the power plant will be restored on emergency basis and generation electricity will be resumed.

This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engr. Naeem Khan during emergency visit to the site of the 17 MW Ranolia hydropower plant in Kohistan district, said an official handout issued here on Thursday. He was also accompanied by a team of senior officers and Chinese engineers.

On this occasion, he also inspected other affected parts including the switch yard and penstock of the power plant destroyed during the flood.

Meanwhile, he expressed his satisfaction that the strong structure of the power plant and other parts were safe from damage.

Engineer Naeem Khan also issued necessary instructions to the ex-consultant working on the power plant to start work on an emergency basis for the restoration of the power plant.

The province is getting an annual income of 416 million rupees. He expressed hope that the PEDO technical team will restore the power plant soon by spending all their energy.