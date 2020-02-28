KP Govt working on sustainable development strategy: Finance Minister

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reiterated its commitment to ensure accelerated and comprehensive development in the province with a special emphasis on the Merged Areas

While speaking at the High Level Dialogue with the major development partners, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, "Our development strategies including the Sustainable Development Strategy (SDS) and the Tribal Decade Strategy (TDS) must translate into real impact to improve the lives and livelihoods of the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

One of our priorities for sustainable development in the province is to strengthen our partnership with the development partners to produce sustainable results through collective action". After the opening remarks by the Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz, on behalf of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Head of DFID Pakistan, Annabel Gerry, on behalf of the international development community, the Finance Minister gave a detailed presentation on the administrative and financial reforms agenda of the provincial government.

The minister also spoke about the prevalent development challenges across the province in general and the Merged Areas in particular, including limited financial resources, technical capacity issues, decision making processes, public expectations management and the challenges associated with the merger.

He also emphasized the magnitude of the development portfolio and the key role the development partners must play as partners in the implementation.

Speaking at length about the implementation of the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) for the Merged Areas, the Additional Chief Secretary, Shakeel Qadir Khan said, "AIP is our priority focus which covers delivery of basic services and availability of public infrastructure for the 5 million residents of the Merged Areas.

AIP ensures adopting innovative approaches, aims at problem-solving and remains focused on the development outcomes. It also helps to build political and public salience with frequent reviews and monitoring.

In an unprecedented move, an Augmented Implementation Mechanism (AIM) is introduced to task all the concerned departments to give the highest priority to the implementation of the AIP".

After the merger of ex-FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, improving service delivery, increasing allocative efficiency through citizen-focused approaches and technical efficiency through institutional processes remain the top priority, he added further. UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Julien Frederic Morcom-Harneis in the concluding remarks said that he was impressed by the progress made by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the areas of financial transparency and the representation of newly merged districts in the Provincial Assembly.

"We are confident that the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place this year and encouraged that the development programmes will be more gender inclusive.

He further alluded to the engagement of citizens in decision making and service delivery as areas of importance to strengthen state-citizen relationship, particularly within the context of the Merged Areas.