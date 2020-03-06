UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Working To Eliminate Child Labour, Protect Juvenile Rights: Shaukat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:49 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said the government was working on elimination of child labour and protection of rights of juvenile

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said the government was working on elimination of child labour and protection of rights of juvenile.

Presiding over a meeting here to review performance of his department, he said the government was committed for providing education opportunities to the children across the province, adding that work in this regard was being done on priority basis.

He said that through labour law the implementation of minimum wage as fixed by the government would be ensured and factories and industries' owners would be made bound to ensure best medical facilities for the labour.

Shaukat said the department would protect labour rights at all costs and all issues of labours would be addressed without any delay.

He said trade and worker unions and associations would be engaged for uplift projects for labours and their families.

He also assured to launch residential projects for labours in all districts of the province, adding that efforts would be made to end bounded labour in factories.

Shaukat directed the department to improve the performance of schools working under the department so that quality education could be provided to children of labours.

Later, the minister was briefed about various projects of his ministry and working of various organizations.

