KP govt working to provide health, education facilities to merged districts: PA Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday said the provincial government was working day and night to provide quality health and education services besides other basic facilities in merged district.

Addressing as special speaker at Education Summit 2019 organized by British Council Pakistan in a hotel in Islamabad, he said KP government was increasing education budget by 16 percent annually while 27 percent of the total budget was allocated for education, said a press release issued here.

He said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to ensure education and health facilities in merged district to prove the integration of erstwhile FATA in KP successful besides removing sense of deprivation among local people.

The Speaker said that education was the basic right of children and no one could distant them from their basic right, adding that KP cabinet was working to strengthen education sector and an initial Rs 186 billion funds were allocated in 2019-20.

The participants of the summit included high social and public figures besides Country Head British Council.