KP Govt writes to PHC for nomination of judge for judicial commission: Ajmal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir has said the KP government has written a letter to Peshawar High Court for nomination of judge for the judicial commission to probe the Tehkal incident.

He expressed these view while briefing media in Information Cell here at Civil Secretariat Friday.

Ajmal Wazir said the judicial commission would identify those responsible for the incident, who would be trialed in accordance with law. He said the government would public the inquiry report, so that everyone should know the facts of the incident.

He said the provincial government took action against the police personnel soon after the video viral on social media.

Advisor said that on the directives of chief minister four police personnel including the Station House Officer (SHO) were suspended and FIR was also lodged against them.

Ajmal wazir said the SSP Operation was also removed from his post adding that on the misconduct and wrongdoings of few personnel, the whole police department should not be blamed. He said the police force had rendered sacrifices in war against terrorism, while they have also been serving on front line against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advisor further stated the provincial government was enhancing the capacity of the public sector hospitals.

He said the number of High Dependency Beds would be increased to 1644 by the end of July, while the Intensive care unit beds in public sector hospital would also be increased to 330.

He said the National Disaster Management Authority, would provide 40 ICU beds, 310 high dependency beds, and 100 oxygen isolated beds to three major hospitals of the province.

Ajmal Wazir stated that the capacity of Covid-19 tests would be increased to 10000 per day by the end of July. He said the capacity of the public sector laboratories would also be increased to 7000 per day, while private laboratories capacity would be enhanced to 3000 per day.

He said the number of tests in Khyber Medical University would be enhanced to 3100, Swat lab to 900, Abbottabad lab to 900, Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) lab to 190, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) lab to 150 and Mardan lab capacity would be increased to 250 per day. Similarly, the Swabi lab capacity would be enhanced to 450, Bannu lab to 450, Kohat and Dir lab to 450, and Dera Ismail Khan lab capacity would reach to 650 per day.

The Advisor to Chief Minister also expressed condolence over the demise of former Jamaat �e-Islami chief Manawar Hassan.

He prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace and patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.