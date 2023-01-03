KP govt yet to decide implementation of energy policy: Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Tuesday said that energy conservation is the policy of the Federal government and the provincial government has yet to decide about its implementation.

In a statement issued here, Saif said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was not taken on board about the energy-saving policy and early closure of shops and markets.

He said that the KP government has already taken several measures, including widespread solarization, the use of LED bulbs, and others to save energy.