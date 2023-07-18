(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the provincial government to completely eradicate polio from the region

He said during a meeting with a delegation of Polio Oversight board (POB), headed by Dr. Christopher Elias. The officials of Pakistan Army, Police and KP Government as well as representatives from UNICEF, and the World Health Organization also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the chief secretary lauded the tireless efforts of polio workers who had been vanguard of anti-polio initiatives. He also expressed his gratitude to all partners for their technical and financial support against polio, saying that eradication of the crippling virus was inevitable to ensure a healthy and secure future for our children.

Dr. Christopher Elias praised the determination and efforts of the provincial government in its fight against polio.

He underscored the need to sustain collaborative endeavours to prevent spread of polio virus till its complete elimination from the region.

The meeting concluded with a unified commitment to continue concerted efforts to combat polio, ensuring a polio-free environment for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Later, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary received 50 bikes donated by WHO, which will be used for strengthening the expanded immunization programme to reach every child in the high-risk mobile and nomadic population of southern districts of the province.