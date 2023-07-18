Open Menu

KP Govt's Commitment For Polio Eradication Reaffirmed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 10:41 PM

KP Govt's commitment for polio eradication reaffirmed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the provincial government to completely eradicate polio from the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the provincial government to completely eradicate polio from the region.

He said during a meeting with a delegation of Polio Oversight board (POB), headed by Dr. Christopher Elias. The officials of Pakistan Army, Police and KP Government as well as representatives from UNICEF, and the World Health Organization also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the chief secretary lauded the tireless efforts of polio workers who had been vanguard of anti-polio initiatives. He also expressed his gratitude to all partners for their technical and financial support against polio, saying that eradication of the crippling virus was inevitable to ensure a healthy and secure future for our children.

Dr. Christopher Elias praised the determination and efforts of the provincial government in its fight against polio.

He underscored the need to sustain collaborative endeavours to prevent spread of polio virus till its complete elimination from the region.

The meeting concluded with a unified commitment to continue concerted efforts to combat polio, ensuring a polio-free environment for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Later, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary received 50 bikes donated by WHO, which will be used for strengthening the expanded immunization programme to reach every child in the high-risk mobile and nomadic population of southern districts of the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Polio Mobile All From Government

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

18 minutes ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

18 minutes ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

18 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

19 minutes ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

19 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

20 minutes ago
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

20 minutes ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

20 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

34 minutes ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

34 minutes ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

34 minutes ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan