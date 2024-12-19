ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Arbab Khizer Hayat Thursday said that massive corruption in the development projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) had put at stake the performance of key public sector

departments.

Talking to ptv, he said the BRT Peshawar and Green Peshawar mega projects, which were marred by corruption, have negatively affected the output of KP’s health, education, and police departments.

Arbab Hayat urged the KP government to take swift action to address the province's pressing issues including healthcare facilities, out-of-school children and law and order situation.

He emphasized that the funds for KP’s development projects needed to be utilized for the uplift of the people of the province.