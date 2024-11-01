KP govt’s focuses on Politics not governance: KP Governor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said on Friday that the KP government has prioritized political activities over addressing the province's pressing issues.

In an interview with a private news channel, he highlighted the province's growing instability and the government’s inadequate response.

“The provincial government has failed to ensure peace in the region,” Governor Kundi stated.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was solely engaged in political gatherings and protests, showing little interest in addressing the province’s core issues, he added.

Governor Kundi said that the Federal government should prioritize establishing peace, as the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have made immense sacrifices for stability. He said that without immediate intervention, peace and stability in the province would be at continued risk.

He further said that sustainable peace would enable significant growth and development opportunities within the province.

When asked about the potential for the governor’s rule in KP, he dismissed any such possibilities.