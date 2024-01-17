Open Menu

KP Govt's Interim Ban On E-cigar Hailed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

KP govt's interim ban on e-cigar hailed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Blue Veins and the Provincial Alliance for Tobacco and Nicotine Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PATNC KP) have expressed profound gratitude to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government for implementing an interim ban of 60 days under Section 144 on the storage, sale and use of e-cigarettes in the province.

According to the notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, all Deputy Commissioners were directed to impose a complete ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to individuals below the age of 21 years across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its sale and storage within a 50-meter radius of all educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Violators of these orders should face legal consequences under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

This decisive action follows a series of meetings conducted by the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control, Blue Veins and KPTCC with key figures such as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Chief Secretary KP and Special Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs KP and others.

These meetings focused on the dangers of e-cigarettes and vapes and examining global legislative and policy practices regarding their sale and storage.

In response to the World Health Organization’s call for action and in the interest of public health, civil society organizations commend the proactive approach of the Governor and Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This ban is a critical step in safeguarding citizens from the harmful effects of vapes and e-cigarettes, which include respiratory issues, nicotine addiction and potential long-term health risks.

Recent momentum and media visibility around the hazards of newer nicotine and tobacco products in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have underscored the need for policy and legislative reform at both provincial and Federal levels.

Currently, there is a lack of policy and legislative framework to regulate the sale of electronic cigarettes and vapes.

Civil Society Activist Qamar Naseem, Key advocate for tobacco and nicotine control in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated, “This interim ban is a commendable step by the KP Government, reflecting its proactive approach to public health. However, we must solidify this progress through comprehensive provincial legislation to ensure a permanent solution to this growing health concern.”

Sana Ahmad, Coordinator of the Child Rights Movement (CRM)KP, expressed her appreciation, saying, “This ban is a significant victory for the health and well-being of our children and youth. It prevents easy access to addictive substances and protects our future generations from the allure of harmful vaping products.”

Dr. Qazi Shahbaz, President of the Provincial Doctors Association, also lauded the efforts, commenting, “We, the healthcare providers, appreciate the Governor and Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for this decisive ban. It’s a step forward in the right direction, and we now urge the government to enact comprehensive legislation for a complete ban. This is not just a win for public health but a strong message that the health and safety of our citizens, especially our youth, are of paramount importance.”

The collective efforts of various organizations and the government in addressing the hazards of e-cigarettes and vapes mark a significant milestone in public health advocacy. This interim ban is a testament to the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to prioritize the health and safety of its citizens, aligning with global health standards and responding effectively to emerging health risks.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Civil Society Sale Progress Alliance Ghulam Ali Media All From Government Vaping

Recent Stories

Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Specia ..

Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime ..

9 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes kill seven in West Bank

Israeli strikes kill seven in West Bank

9 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters in 125 days

38 minutes ago
 Kuwait forms new govt

Kuwait forms new govt

38 minutes ago
 Businessmen leader voices concern over closure of ..

Businessmen leader voices concern over closure of Pak-Afghan border, hurdle in e ..

38 minutes ago
 Taragee Foundation organizes Hackathon in Balochis ..

Taragee Foundation organizes Hackathon in Balochistan’s six districts

34 minutes ago
Centralized Test for CS & IT graduates conducted i ..

Centralized Test for CS & IT graduates conducted in 27 Cities

38 minutes ago
 DC orders upgrading Allied Hospital by January 31

DC orders upgrading Allied Hospital by January 31

38 minutes ago
 China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restrain ..

China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint

48 minutes ago
 AIOU offers academic programs for international st ..

AIOU offers academic programs for international students

48 minutes ago
 BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic c ..

Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan