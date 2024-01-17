(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Blue Veins and the Provincial Alliance for Tobacco and Nicotine Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PATNC KP) have expressed profound gratitude to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government for implementing an interim ban of 60 days under Section 144 on the storage, sale and use of e-cigarettes in the province.

According to the notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, all Deputy Commissioners were directed to impose a complete ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to individuals below the age of 21 years across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its sale and storage within a 50-meter radius of all educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Violators of these orders should face legal consequences under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

This decisive action follows a series of meetings conducted by the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control, Blue Veins and KPTCC with key figures such as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Chief Secretary KP and Special Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs KP and others.

These meetings focused on the dangers of e-cigarettes and vapes and examining global legislative and policy practices regarding their sale and storage.

In response to the World Health Organization’s call for action and in the interest of public health, civil society organizations commend the proactive approach of the Governor and Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This ban is a critical step in safeguarding citizens from the harmful effects of vapes and e-cigarettes, which include respiratory issues, nicotine addiction and potential long-term health risks.

Recent momentum and media visibility around the hazards of newer nicotine and tobacco products in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have underscored the need for policy and legislative reform at both provincial and Federal levels.

Currently, there is a lack of policy and legislative framework to regulate the sale of electronic cigarettes and vapes.

Civil Society Activist Qamar Naseem, Key advocate for tobacco and nicotine control in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated, “This interim ban is a commendable step by the KP Government, reflecting its proactive approach to public health. However, we must solidify this progress through comprehensive provincial legislation to ensure a permanent solution to this growing health concern.”

Sana Ahmad, Coordinator of the Child Rights Movement (CRM)KP, expressed her appreciation, saying, “This ban is a significant victory for the health and well-being of our children and youth. It prevents easy access to addictive substances and protects our future generations from the allure of harmful vaping products.”

Dr. Qazi Shahbaz, President of the Provincial Doctors Association, also lauded the efforts, commenting, “We, the healthcare providers, appreciate the Governor and Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for this decisive ban. It’s a step forward in the right direction, and we now urge the government to enact comprehensive legislation for a complete ban. This is not just a win for public health but a strong message that the health and safety of our citizens, especially our youth, are of paramount importance.”

The collective efforts of various organizations and the government in addressing the hazards of e-cigarettes and vapes mark a significant milestone in public health advocacy. This interim ban is a testament to the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to prioritize the health and safety of its citizens, aligning with global health standards and responding effectively to emerging health risks.