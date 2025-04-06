KP Govt's Ministers, Their Team Are Incompetent, Uninformed: Azma Bokhari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the KP government’s ministers and their team are incompetent and uninformed, completely unaware of the actual facts.
She expressed these views in response to a statement by Barrister Saif.
She said it’s unclear what reports they have been reading, but they certainly do not reflect reality. The fact is that, under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, special Ramadan bazaars were set up where the public received 31% more relief compared to the open market. These Ramadan bazaars saw historic sales of 3.11 billion rupees.
On the other hand, the KP government, which claims to bring about "Tabdeeli" distributed 10 billion rupees among its own party members in the name of the Ramadan package.
Azma Bokhari further said that in Punjab, the highest amount of relief was provided to the people through the Ramadan package and special bazaars. In contrast, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not even set up a single Ramadan bazaar, she said and added, "Lies and propaganda cannot hide the corruption and theft of the KP government. Gandapur is the only Chief Minister whose own cabinet and party members are calling him corrupt and a thief."
The Information Minister added that no corruption allegation, not even of a single penny, has been made against Maryam Nawaz’s projects even after a year. Every project in Punjab stands as a model of transparency and merit, she added.
