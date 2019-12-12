Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesman Ajmal Wazir Thursday said the provincial government would extend full cooperation to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in inquiry into Bus Rapid Transit project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesman Ajmal Wazir Thursday said the provincial government would extend full cooperation to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in inquiry into Bus Rapid Transit project.

Talking to media here, he said the provincial government has no intention to hamper the inquiry process, however KP government has filed appeal in Supreme Court to explain its stance and clarify its position.

He said the provincial government was not even given chance to explain its position in Peshawar High Court due to which the government decided to file appeal.

Ajmal said it was constitutional right of KP government to answer the questions arose after verdict of Peshawar High Court, adding that government would not compromise on transparency of the project therefore it would facilitate the inquiry.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) started investigation into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project as per the directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Additional Director FIA Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Dr Mian Muhammad Saeed would monitor FIA investigations into this mega project worth billions of rupees.

It is worth mentioning that PHC had raised 35 questions with regard to execution of this mega project and had directed FIA to conduct an inquiry within 45-day to find out any misconduct in the mega transit project.