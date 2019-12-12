UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt's Moves SC To Clarify Position On BRT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesman Ajmal Wazir

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:49 PM

KP Govt's moves SC to clarify position on BRT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesman Ajmal Wazir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesman Ajmal Wazir Thursday said the provincial government would extend full cooperation to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in inquiry into Bus Rapid Transit project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesman Ajmal Wazir Thursday said the provincial government would extend full cooperation to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in inquiry into Bus Rapid Transit project.

Talking to media here, he said the provincial government has no intention to hamper the inquiry process, however KP government has filed appeal in Supreme Court to explain its stance and clarify its position.

He said the provincial government was not even given chance to explain its position in Peshawar High Court due to which the government decided to file appeal.

Ajmal said it was constitutional right of KP government to answer the questions arose after verdict of Peshawar High Court, adding that government would not compromise on transparency of the project therefore it would facilitate the inquiry.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) started investigation into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project as per the directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Additional Director FIA Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Dr Mian Muhammad Saeed would monitor FIA investigations into this mega project worth billions of rupees.

It is worth mentioning that PHC had raised 35 questions with regard to execution of this mega project and had directed FIA to conduct an inquiry within 45-day to find out any misconduct in the mega transit project.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Federal Investigation Agency Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

Former President Zardari released on bail

4 minutes ago

Enter a world of action sports at next month’s E ..

5 minutes ago

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

14 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

18 minutes ago

CPEIC gets EQAS award in clinical chemistry

5 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.