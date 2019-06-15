UrduPoint.com
KP Govt’s Social Media Team Live Streams Press Conference With Cat Filter

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 18 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 10:56 AM

The image of the KP ministers addressing the press conference with cat filter on their faces is going viral on social media.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) The social media team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government forgot to turn off the Facebook cat filter while live streaming a press conference.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai was addressing a press conference on Friday along with fellow government members.

The press conference was being live streamed on Facebook when people spotted the cat filter on the ministers.

One of the user even asked the page to remove the cat filter, saying, "Remove the filter.

It shows the person as a cat."

In his second comment, he only prays for PTI's social media team.

The pictures are being met with hilarious responses.

