KP gradually moving towards peace, prosperity: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan besides guaranteed peace and stability of the entire region.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding security matters here at Chief Minister's House.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was gradually moving towards peace and prosperity.

He stated that it was our collective responsibility to take this country and province towards peace and development.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken tough decisions for the betterment of the country.

"The development and prosperity of Pakistan is our agenda, we will take every possible step to make the country peaceful and stable," he added.

The chief minister discussed the priorities of the present government, restoration of peace in the region and other important matters related to economic development of the province.

He said that the present government of PTI was successfully pursuing its agenda of a prosperous and stable province.

Mahmood Khan said that restoration of peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of the entire region adding the provincial government was trying its best on its part to improve bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

He said, that Torkham border with Afghanistan had been already opened for 24/7 hours, which was a practical test of our desire for better relations with Afghanistan.

Referring to the government's priorities regarding the merged tribal districts, the chief minister said that the provincial government was trying to solve the problems of tribal people.

He said that induction of Levies and Khassadars into police was most important issue of merged districts, despite difficulties; the provincial government had inducted almost 28,000 Levies and Khassadars into police.

"All provincial departments have been extended to merged districts." he added The chief minister said that border markets were being set up to restore business activities in the tribal districts, which would boost economic and trade activities besides providing livelihood opportunities to locals.

The present provincial government has also incorporated important projects in CPEC including Swat Motorway, Peshawar to DI Khan Motorway and Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) that will be a mile stone for the economic uplift of the province.

The chief minister said that the government was also taking steps for the resolution of water issue in the province.

Mohmand Dam had been inaugurated, work on the Suki Kenari project was underway and initiation of civil work on Dasu Dam would be made possible very soon, he added.